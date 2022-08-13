Paris Saint-Germain - Montpellier HSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Parc des Princes / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC NantesNAN
21104
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
11003
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
4
Lille OSCLIL
21013
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

FC Nantes
1
0
Lille OSC
Half-time
AS Monaco
-
-
Stade Rennais
13/08
FC Lorient
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
Postponed
AJ Auxerre
-
-
Angers SCO
14/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.