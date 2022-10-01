Paris Saint-Germain - OGC Nice

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Parc des Princes / 01.10.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
OGC Nice
Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
OGC Nice
3-5-2
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
OGC Nice
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain
OGC Nice
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
13
OGC NiceNIC
82248
