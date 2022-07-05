Paris Saint-Germain have terminated Mauricio Pochettino's contract after 18 months in charge.

The Argentine reportedly met PSG's hierarchy early in June and the review of the 2021/22 season concluded with the decision that the Argentine would not continue as boss of the Ligue 1 club although the sacking was only finalised in July.

Pochettino's contract was due to expire in 2023, but he is now set to leave the club after leading them to the Ligue 1 title.

PSG said in a statement on Twitter "Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.

"The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

L'Equipe reports that the former Spurs boss will receive a payoff of around €10 million for himself and his coaching staff.

Pochettino arrived at the Parc des Princes in January 2021 but finished second in Ligue 1 behind shock winners Lille and exited the Champions League at the semi-final stage to Manchester City.

The club did win the Coupe de France that year and the league title followed last season but there was more Champions League disappointment after a round-of-16 loss to eventual winners Real Madrid.

Christophe Galtier is expected to be announced as Pochettino's successor later on Tuesday.

Galtier was the man in charge when Lille stunned Pochetinho and PSG in 2021 and led Nice to fifth place in the league last season.

The club also reached the final of the Coupe de France where they were beaten 1-0 by Nantes.

