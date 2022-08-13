Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 as Christophe Galtier’s side thrashed Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princes.

After a resounding 5-0 victory away at Clermont Foot on the opening matchday last weekend, PSG came into their first home game of the season in a confident mood. But, in spite of that, the defending Ligue 1 champions were left frustrated in the first part of the game as Montpellier sat deep in a compact low-block.

Les Parisiens were then given an opportunity to make the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, as they were awarded a penalty following a VAR check by the referee for a handball by Jordan Ferri in the box.

Kylian Mbappe, making his first Ligue 1 start of the season, stood over the spot-kick. Unfortunately for PSG’s star man, his penalty was saved well by Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Despite the miss, Paris soon found the breakthrough a quarter of an hour later. Mbappe’s low cross into the area was turned in by Montpellier centre-back Falaye Sacko, who scored an unfortunate own goal.

Sacko’s night then got even worse, as just two minutes later, the defender handled the ball in the box to award PSG a second penalty of the match. Neymar made no mistake from the spot, placing the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Paris then got a third shortly after the break, as Neymar got his brace with a header past Omlin at the near post to put the result beyond any doubt.

Montpellier hit back against the run of play in the 58th minute, as Wahbi Khazri pounced on a rebound from a Gianluigi Donnarumma save in the box to score an easy tap-in.

It proved to be nothing more than a consolation though, as Paris had their fourth in the 69th minute. Mbappe reacted quickest at the far post following a corner to poke his shot home.

Late substitute and new Paris signing Renato Sanches also got onto the scoresheet with three minutes to play to cap off a great evening in the French capital.

Montpellier then scored yet another consolation right before the full-time whistle, as Enzo Gianni Tchato Mbiayi got in on the act in the 89th minute.

TALKING POINT - After a slow start, PSG flourish

If you watched the first half of the game tonight, you will know that it was not exactly a walk in the park for PSG at times despite the scoreline. Montpellier manager Olivier Dall'Oglio clearly had a gameplan for his team to sit back and frustrate, and it was working for the first quarter of the game. PSG were forced to use their wing backs to stretch Montpellier's back line to break up their compact shape and find pockets of space.

However, once the first PSG goal went in, all of that went out of the window. That is the issue with low blocks when you need to chase the game. Spaces opened up, and the floodgates opened. PSG are demonstrating under Galtier that their team can link up with each other well, despite past criticisms that their players played as individiuals rather than as a team. However, their next two games against Lille and Monaco will prove to be tougher tests, so we shall see if the cohesion remains.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Neymar

Neymar lors de PSG - Montpellier en Ligue 1 Image credit: Getty Images

For the second gameweek in succession, the Brazilian was the best player on the pitch, and by a fair margin as well. The attacker looked threatening each time he made his way into the box for the home side, and capped off his evening with two goals. It very nearly was three, but his third goal was chalked off by VAR after an infringement.

In total, Neymar made four key passes, made four successful dribbles, and won three tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 6, Hakimi 7, Marquinhos 6, Ramos 7, Kimpembe 7, Verratti 7, Vitinha 6, Mendes 7, Neymar 9, Messi 7, Mbappe 7. Subs: Sarabia 6, Sanches 7, Ekitike 6, Mukiele 6, Paredes 6.

Montpellier HSC - Omlin 8, Mbiayi 7, Sacko 5, Cozza 6, Sainte-Luce 7, Chotard 6, Wahi 6, Savanier 7, Ferri 6, Maouassa 6, Khazri 7. Subs: Fayad 7, Leroy 6, Germain 6, Souquet 6, Sakho 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

23’ - PENALTY SAVED! - What a save from Omlin to deny Mbappe! The striker goes for the powerful shot to the right, but the goalkeeper makes the save down to his left to tip it away! That may prove to be a big moment in this match!

39’ - OWN GOAL! (Falaye Sacko) - PSG finally have the breakthrough that they were looking for! After a bit of nice one-touch play around the area, the ball finds its way to Mbappe on the right-hand edge of the box. He arrows in a low cross into the area, but Sacko turns the ball past Omlin and into his own net!

42’ - GOAL! (Neymar penalty) - The referee spots a silly handball in the box from Sacko just as Messi was flicking the ball over him, and seconds after putting the ball into his own net, he concedes a spot-kick! Neymar stands over the penalty this time, and takes his time with the run-up, stuttering a few times to put the goalkeeper off. It works, as he sends Omlin the wrong way, tucking the ball into the bottom-left corner to double PSG's lead!

51’ - GOAL! (Neymar) - It's Neymar again who strikes! Omlin, who has had a great game thus far in goal, makes an uncharacteristic mistake from the goal kick, as his pass is intercepted by Mbappe. Hakimi pounces on the loose ball, then crosses it into the centre. The ball in takes a nick off a diving Sainte-Luce, as he scrambles to make the block, but it is not enough. Neymar gets there to nod the ball in and PSG look home and dry! 3-0!

58’ - GOAL! (Wahbi Khazri) - The away side have one back! A rare break sees Wahi go for goal from inside the box, but his shot towards the near post is tipped by Donnarumma. Unluckily for him, the rebound falls to the feet of Khazri, who has the easiest of tap-ins.

69’ - GOAL! (Kylian Mbappe) - PSG score from a corner routine, and it's Mbappe! The ball comes in from Neymar, which a Montpellier defender wins at first-contact, but the danger is not clear. The ball loops to the path of Mbappe at the back post, who finishes really well with the side of his foot!

87' - GOAL! (Renato Sanches) - Sanches scores after coming on as a substitute! He taps in Mendes' cross at the back post. PSG have five!

89' - GOAL! (Enzo Gianni Tchato Mbiayi) - Another consolation for the away side silences the stadium as Tchato Mbiayi gets in on the act.

KEY STATS

Neymar has scored 22 goals from the penalty spot (in 25 attempts) in Ligue 1 since his debut with Paris in 2017-18, more than any other player in this period.

PSG have now scored ten goals in their opening two Ligue 1 games this season.

