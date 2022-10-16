PSG earned bragging rights after an end-to-end Le Classique as Neymar’s first-half goal was enough to maintain the Parisians' unbeaten start.

The Brazilian opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime as he steered Kylian Mbappe’s low cross home after PSG capitalised on a sloppy passage of play.

Marseille were reduced to ten men with less than 20 minutes to go, as Samuel Gigot lost his cool and was given a straight red card for a horrendous two-footed challenge on Neymar, who was lucky to walk away unscathed.

Despite having a one-man advantage, PSG weren’t able to add to their lead and were happy to see the game out.

The win extends their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to three points as they continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

