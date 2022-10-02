RC Lens - Olympique Lyonnais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Lineups

RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RC Lens

Olympique Lyonnais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
972023
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
Stade RennaisREN
943215
7
Olympique LyonnaisOL
841313
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

