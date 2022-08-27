RC Lens - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Lens

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
10
Stade RennaisREN
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Related matches

AC Ajaccio
0
2
Lille OSC
52'
AJ Auxerre
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
27/08
FC Nantes
-
-
Toulouse FC
28/08
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
Angers SCO
28/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Lens and Stade Rennais with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest RC Lens and Stade Rennais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.