RC Strasbourg Alsace - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade de la Meinau / 06.08.2022
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC AjaccioAJA
00000
1
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
1
Angers SCOANG
00000
1
AS MonacoMON
00000
1
Clermont FootCLE
00000
1
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
00000
