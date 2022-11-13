RC Strasbourg Alsace - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade de la Meinau / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-4-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
15113136
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
6
FC LorientLOR
1483327
18
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
1417610
Latest news

Ligue 1

Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner

06/11/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

PSG fight hard to beat Lorient and extend lead at top of Ligue 1

06/11/2022 at 14:27

