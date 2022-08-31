RC Strasbourg Alsace - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 5
Stade de la Meinau / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

FC Nantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
431010
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
431010
3
RC LensLEN
431010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
32107
5
FC LorientLOR
32107
11
FC NantesNAN
41215
16
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
40222
