RC Strasbourg Alsace - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Stade de la Meinau / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1384128
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
16
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
121659
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Related matches

RC Lens
0
0
Toulouse FC
15'
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
29/10
AJ Auxerre
-
-
AC Ajaccio
30/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
Montpellier HSC
30/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique de Marseille with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique de Marseille news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.