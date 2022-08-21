RC Strasbourg Alsace - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade de la Meinau / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Stade de Reims

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
3
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
5
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
15
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
20111
19
Stade de ReimsREI
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
RC Lens
16:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
Clermont Foot
-
-
OGC Nice
21/08
Montpellier HSC
-
-
AJ Auxerre
21/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Stade de Reims with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest RC Strasbourg Alsace and Stade de Reims news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.