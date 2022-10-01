RC Strasbourg Alsace - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade de la Meinau / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-5-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
862020
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
8
Stade RennaisREN
833212
18
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
80535
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Related matches

Angers SCO
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
OGC Nice
01/10
FC Lorient
-
-
Lille OSC
02/10
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
Stade de Reims
02/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Stade Rennais with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest RC Strasbourg Alsace and Stade Rennais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.