Mauricio Pochettino believes Paris Saint-Germain’s expectations of him were “different” to other clubs in Europe such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ad

PSG have long said their big target was to win the Champions League for the first time, which Pochettino failed to do since joining the club in January 2021.

Ligue 1 Galtier confirmed as PSG head coach after Pochettino exit 05/07/2022 AT 12:09

“There are teams, like Liverpool or Manchester City, that trust in long-term projects and which give you the possibility,” Pochettino told Infobae.

“I always make this comparison. We won the league with PSG by 15 points. We lose against Madrid and obviously we know there are going to be problems.

“City were eliminated against Madrid, three goals in five minutes, but the following week they are buying Haaland and giving the coach the ability to reinvent himself again, to seek solutions and win the English league, like PSG won the French. The projects are different.

“There is a Manchester City that trusts a manager who has been there seven years, and a PSG in which you have to arrive and win the Champions League, not the league.

“It's different and I accept it. It is not a criticism. When we arrived at PSG we knew we had to try and win the Champions League if we wanted to carry on our project."

‘No excitement about winning the league’ – Pochettino

The Argentine was replaced by Christophe Galtier, who stunned PSG to win the Ligue 1 title in 2021 with Lille.

Pochettino says the league has no importance at PSG and hinted it was something that needs changing at the club.

“We also have to understand that the PSG project, as it progresses, patience is less and less, the demand is greater, but the circumstances are what they are,” he added.

“Dominating the French league or domestic competitions means that fans do not give it the importance it deserves.

“This year we won the 10th title that is historically equal to Saint Etienne, the two teams that have won the most titles in the French league. We are not talking about 50. We are talking about only ten titles. So, I think it's underestimated a lot.

“When you win it's an obligation and if you don't win it, it seems like it was a total disaster. There is no such excitement about winning either. Everything is focused on the Champions League and sometimes that can be a distraction.”

Ligue 1 PSG sack Pochettino after 18 months in charge, Galtier set to come in 05/07/2022 AT 10:38