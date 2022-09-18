Stade Brestois - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 18.09.2022
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
AC Ajaccio
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-5-1
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

AC Ajaccio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
18
Stade BrestoisBRE
71245
20
AC AjaccioAJA
70161
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

