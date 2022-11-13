Stade Brestois - ESTAC Troyes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
14103133
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
13
ESTAC TroyesTRO
1435614
19
Stade BrestoisBRE
1424810
