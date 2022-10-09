Stade Brestois - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-5-1
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-5-1
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
18
Stade BrestoisBRE
91356
Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

16 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

