Stade Brestois - Montpellier HSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
8
Stade BrestoisBRE
31114
13
Montpellier HSCMPL
31023
Latest news

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

