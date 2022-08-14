Stade Brestois - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 14.08.2022
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
AS MonacoMON
21104
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
11003
5
RC LensLEN
11003
14
Stade BrestoisBRE
10010
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

