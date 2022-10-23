Stade de Reims - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade Auguste Delaune / 23.10.2022
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
AJ Auxerre
Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-5-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
15
Stade de ReimsREI
111649
16
AJ AuxerreAUX
112369
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

15 hours ago

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

