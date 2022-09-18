Stade de Reims - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade Auguste Delaune / 18.09.2022
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-5-2
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
7
AS MonacoMON
732211
16
Stade de ReimsREI
71336
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

