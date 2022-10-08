Stade de Reims - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade Auguste Delaune / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
17
Stade de ReimsREI
91447
Latest news

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

Ligue 1

Messi and Mbappe goals see PSG edge out Nice late on

01/10/2022 at 21:06

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

