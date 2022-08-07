Stade Rennais - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Roazhon Park / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS MonacoMON
11003
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
11003
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
3
Angers SCOANG
00000
3
Clermont FootCLE
00000
3
FC LorientLOR
00000
3
Stade RennaisREN
00000
