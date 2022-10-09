Stade Rennais - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Roazhon Park / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
5-4-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
5-4-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

FC Nantes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1072123
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
6
Stade RennaisREN
943215
16
FC NantesNAN
91447
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

19 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

Related matches

Olympique de Marseille
1
2
AC Ajaccio
77'
Stade de Reims
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Montpellier HSC
-
-
AS Monaco
09/10
Angers SCO
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
09/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and FC Nantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:05 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Rennais and FC Nantes news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.