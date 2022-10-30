Stade Rennais - Montpellier HSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Roazhon Park / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
13
Montpellier HSCMPL
1240812
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Related matches

Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
16:00
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
20:00
AJ Auxerre
-
-
AC Ajaccio
30/10
AS Monaco
-
-
Angers SCO
30/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and Montpellier HSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Rennais and Montpellier HSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.