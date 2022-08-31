Stade Rennais - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 / Matchday 5
Roazhon Park / 31.08.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
Stade Brestois
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

Stade Brestois

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
431010
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
431010
3
RC LensLEN
431010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
32107
5
FC LorientLOR
32107
13
Stade RennaisREN
41124
14
Stade BrestoisBRE
41124
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

Yesterday at 20:57

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade Rennais and Stade Brestois with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 31 August 2022.

Catch the latest Stade Rennais and Stade Brestois news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

