Toulouse FC - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stadium de Toulouse / 06.11.2022
Toulouse FC
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-3-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-3-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
6
AS MonacoMON
1373324
11
Toulouse FCTOU
1344516
