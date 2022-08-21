Toulouse FC - FC Lorient

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stadium de Toulouse / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-5-1
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4-5-1
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

FC Lorient

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
3
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
5
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
8
FC LorientLOR
11003
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
RC Lens
16:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Stade de Reims
21/08
Clermont Foot
-
-
OGC Nice
21/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Toulouse FC and FC Lorient with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Toulouse FC and FC Lorient news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.