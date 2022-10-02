Toulouse FC - Montpellier HSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stadium de Toulouse / 02.10.2022
Toulouse FC
Not started
-
-
Montpellier HSC
Lineups

Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
5-4-1
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
AS MonacoMON
842214
9
Montpellier HSCMPL
840412
12
Toulouse FCTOU
82248
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

