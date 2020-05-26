Football

Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio take promotion case to France's highest court

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio said on Tuesday they are taking their case to France's highest court for administrative matters after their request for promotion playoffs to be staged was rejected.

The French Olympic Committee rejected requests by Troyes, Clermont and AC Ajaccio for playoffs to be used to decide on promotion to Ligue 1 after the French League (LFP) ended the season early because of the COVID-19 crisis.

With 10 games remaining, Lorient (54 points) were crowned champions and promoted to Ligue 1 alongside RC Lens (53). Third-placed AC Ajaccio (52), fourth-placed Troyes (51) and fifth-placed Clermont (50) will all remain in Ligue 2.

"We will immediately submit an appeal to the Council of State to ensure that our rights and sporting equity are respected," AC Ajaccio said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford;)

