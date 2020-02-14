AJ Auxerre
    -
    19:00
    14/02/20
    Stade Abbé Deschamps
    FC Chambly
      Ligue 2 • Day 25
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      AJ Auxerre - FC Chambly
      Ligue 2 - 14 February 2020

      Ligue 2 – Follow the Football match between AJ Auxerre and FC Chambly live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jean-Marc Furlan or Bruno Luzi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between AJ Auxerre and FC Chambly? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AJ Auxerre vs FC Chambly. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.