AS Nancy-Lorraine
    -
    19:00
    16/08/19
    Stade Marcel Picot
    Le Mans FC
      Ligue 2 • Day 4
      AS Nancy-Lorraine - Le Mans FC
      Ligue 2 - 16 August 2019

      Ligue 2 – Follow the Football match between AS Nancy-Lorraine and Le Mans FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 16 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jean-Louis Garcia or Richard Déziré? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between AS Nancy-Lorraine and Le Mans FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AS Nancy-Lorraine vs Le Mans FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
