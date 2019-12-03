LIVE

Le Havre AC - Le Mans FC

Ligue 2 - 3 December 2019

Ligue 2 – Follow the Football match between Le Havre AC and Le Mans FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paul Le Guen or Richard Déziré? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Le Havre AC and Le Mans FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Le Havre AC vs Le Mans FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

