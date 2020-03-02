LIVE

Paris FC - RC Lens

Ligue 2 - 2 March 2020

Ligue 2 – Follow the Football match between Paris FC and RC Lens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers René Girard or Franck Haise? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Paris FC and RC Lens? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Paris FC vs RC Lens. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

