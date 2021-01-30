Caen keeper Garissone Innocent collapsed during his side's Ligue 2 fixture against Chambly on Saturday, with reports claiming he suffered a tachycardia attack.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Stade Michel d'Omano from Paris Saint-Germain, was rushed to hospital after collapsing and his club have now confirmed that he is conscious once more.

Ouest-France claim that Innocent had a tachycardia attack, an abnormal electrical impulse in his heart, causing him to lose consciousness.

Coach Pascal Dupraz said: "He had trouble speaking and breathing. I hope everything's going to be okay. These are scenes you don't expect to see on the pitch. All my thoughts are with him."

PSG were quick to send their well wishes to their player on their official social media sites.

Chambley eventually won the match 4-2.

