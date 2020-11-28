Clermont Foot - AS Nancy-Lorraine

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between Clermont Foot and AS Nancy-Lorraine with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pascal Gastien or Jean-Louis Garcia? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Clermont Foot and AS Nancy-Lorraine news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Clermont Foot and AS Nancy-Lorraine. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

