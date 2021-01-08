FC Sochaux-Montbéliard - Clermont Foot

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between FC Sochaux-Montbéliard and Clermont Foot with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 8 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Omar Daf or Pascal Gastien? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Sochaux-Montbéliard and Clermont Foot news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

