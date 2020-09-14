LIVE

Toulouse FC - FC Sochaux-Montbéliard

Ligue 2 - 14 September 2020

Ligue 2 – Follow the Football match between Toulouse FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Patrice Garande or Omar Daf? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Toulouse FC and FC Sochaux-Montbéliard? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Toulouse FC vs FC Sochaux-Montbéliard. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

