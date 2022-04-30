Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 36
Stade François Coty / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/le-havre/teamcenter.shtml
Le Havre AC
Advertisement
Ad

AC Ajaccio - Le Havre AC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Le Havre AC logo
Le Havre AC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Le Havre AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
352210376
2
AC AjaccioAJA
35208768
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
351811665
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
351810764
5
Paris FCPAR
35189863
6
Le Havre ACHAV
3513111150
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AJ Auxerre
-
-
USL Dunkerque
30/04
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
SC Bastia
30/04
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
-
-
Pau FC
30/04
AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
30/04

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AC Ajaccio and Le Havre AC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest AC Ajaccio and Le Havre AC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.