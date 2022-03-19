Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 30
Stade François Coty / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nimes-olympique/teamcenter.shtml
Nîmes Olympique
AC Ajaccio - Nîmes Olympique Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Nîmes Olympique logo
Nîmes Olympique jersey
Nîmes Olympique
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Nîmes Olympique

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
29179360
2
Paris FCPAR
29167655
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
29159554
4
AC AjaccioAJA
29157752
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
29139748
7
Nîmes OlympiqueNIM
291161239
