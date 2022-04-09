Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade François Coty / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pau/teamcenter.shtml
Pau FC
AC Ajaccio - Pau FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Pau FC logo
Pau FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Pau FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
AC AjaccioAJA
31177758
3
Paris FCPAR
31168756
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
8
Pau FCPAU
311261342
