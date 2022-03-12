Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 28
Stade François Coty / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-bastia/teamcenter.shtml
SC Bastia
AC Ajaccio - SC Bastia Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
27169257
2
Paris FCPAR
27157552
3
AC AjaccioAJA
27156651
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
27139548
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
27138647
15
SC BastiaBAS
27612930
