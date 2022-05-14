Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 38
Stade François Coty / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Advertisement
Ad

AC Ajaccio - Toulouse FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

AC Ajaccio

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Paris FC
-
-
Grenoble Foot 38
14/05
AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Pau FC
14/05
Chamois Niortais
-
-
Valenciennes FC
14/05
FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
Dijon FCO
14/05

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AC Ajaccio and Toulouse FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest AC Ajaccio and Toulouse FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.