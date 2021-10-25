AJ Auxerre - SC Bastia

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AJ Auxerre and SC Bastia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jean-Marc Furlan or Régis Brouard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest AJ Auxerre and SC Bastia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for AJ Auxerre and SC Bastia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

