Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 30
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Advertisement
Ad

AJ Auxerre - Toulouse FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
29179360
2
Paris FCPAR
29167655
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
29159554
4
AC AjaccioAJA
29157752
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
29139748
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Le Havre AC
-
-
SM Caen
19/03
Grenoble Foot 38
-
-
SC Bastia
19/03
Chamois Niortais
-
-
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
19/03
Paris FC
-
-
Pau FC
19/03

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AJ Auxerre and Toulouse FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest AJ Auxerre and Toulouse FC news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.