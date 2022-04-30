Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 36
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dunkerque/teamcenter.shtml
USL Dunkerque
Advertisement
Ad

AJ Auxerre - USL Dunkerque

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
USL Dunkerque logo
USL Dunkerque
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

USL Dunkerque

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
352210376
2
AC AjaccioAJA
35208768
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
351811665
4
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
351810764
5
Paris FCPAR
35189863
19
USL DunkerqueDUN
35872031
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Sochaux-Montbéliard
-
-
SC Bastia
30/04
Quevilly-Rouen Métropole
-
-
Pau FC
30/04
AS Nancy-Lorraine
-
-
Nîmes Olympique
30/04
Paris FC
-
-
Valenciennes FC
30/04

Follow the Ligue 2 live Football match between AJ Auxerre and USL Dunkerque with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest AJ Auxerre and USL Dunkerque news and find up to date Ligue 2 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.