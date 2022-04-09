Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade Abbé Deschamps / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/valenciennes/teamcenter.shtml
Valenciennes FC
AJ Auxerre - Valenciennes FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
Valenciennes FC logo
Valenciennes FC jersey
Valenciennes FC
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AJ Auxerre

Valenciennes FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
AC AjaccioAJA
31177758
3
Paris FCPAR
31168756
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
15
Valenciennes FCVAL
318121136
