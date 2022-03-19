Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 30
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 19.03.2022
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
Dijon FCO
Amiens SC - Dijon FCO Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC
Dijon FCO
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

Dijon FCO

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
29179360
2
Paris FCPAR
29167655
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
29159554
4
AC AjaccioAJA
29157752
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
29139748
9
Dijon FCODIJ
291141437
11
Amiens SCAMI
29812936
