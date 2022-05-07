Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 37
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 07.05.2022
Amiens SC
Completed
1
2
Paris FC
Amiens SC
Paris FC

Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
3-5-2
Paris FC
3-4-3
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
3-5-2
Paris FC
3-4-3
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC
Paris FC logo
Paris FC
Scorers
Cards
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
372310479
2
AC AjaccioAJA
37219772
3
AJ AuxerreAUX
372011671
4
Paris FCPAR
371910867
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
371910867
13
Amiens SCAMI
379171144
