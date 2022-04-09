Ligue 2 BKT / Matchday 32
Stade Crédit Agricole la Licorne / 09.04.2022
Amiens SC
Not started
-
-
SC Bastia
Amiens SC - SC Bastia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Amiens SC logo
Amiens SC jersey
Amiens SC
SC Bastia logo
SC Bastia jersey
SC Bastia
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Amiens SC

SC Bastia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Toulouse FCTOU
31199366
2
AC AjaccioAJA
31177758
3
Paris FCPAR
31168756
4
AJ AuxerreAUX
311510655
5
FC Sochaux-MontbéliardSOC
31159754
11
Amiens SCAMI
31913940
14
SC BastiaBAS
31814938
